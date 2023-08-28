Watch CBS News
Brawl at Del Amo Fashion Center draws massive police presence

By KCAL-News Staff

A large brawl drew a massive police presence at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance on Sunday, with officers from multiple agencies responding to the scene. 

Officers standing in skirmish lines at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance on Aug. 27.  KCAL News

At around 4 p.m., Torrance Police Department officers were called to the shopping center, located in the 3500 block of Carson Street, for calls of a "large group of juveniles who are fighting amongst themselves."

Officers with Torrance, Gardena, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach and Los Angeles Police Departments were on scene, along with deputies from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

"Due to the size of the crowd of juveniles, Torrance is being assisted by neighboring police departments," said a Torrance police spokesperson. 

Investigators are also looking into reports of gunfire during the brawl. 

No injuries have yet been reported as officers attempt to clear the juveniles off the property. 

With SkyCal overhead, officers could be seen standing in skirmish lines around the shopping center. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.  

First published on August 27, 2023 / 6:40 PM

