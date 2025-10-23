2 people dead, another injured after shooting in Los Angeles

Two people are dead, and another was injured after a shooting in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 200 block of Ridgewood Place about 11:45 p.m. after receiving calls of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man and a woman dead at the scene. Another woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. The LAPD is continuing to investigate the incident.