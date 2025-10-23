Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people dead, another injured after shooting in Los Angeles

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

Two people are dead, and another was injured after a shooting in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 200 block of Ridgewood Place about 11:45 p.m. after receiving calls of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a man and a woman dead at the scene. Another woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. The LAPD is continuing to investigate the incident. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue