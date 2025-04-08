Watch CBS News
2 people killed after head-on rash in Vermont Square including infant, 2 others seriously injured

By
Chelsea Hylton
KCAL News
/ KCAL News

Two people are dead, including an infant and two others were seriously injured after a head-on crash in Vermont Square Monday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the crash took place around 11:36 p.m. near 46th Street and Western Avenue.

Two people are dead, including a 6-month-old infant, and two others were seriously injured after a head-on crash in Vermont Square. KCAL News

Police said a white Kia was traveling northbound on Western Avenue at a high rate of speed when the driver veered into the southbound lanes of the street and hit a black Kia with three people inside head-on.

The LAPD said the driver of the white Kia and a 6-month-old infant in the Black Kia were pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters transported a man and a woman in serious condition to a local trauma center. 

It is unclear why the driver of the white Kia veered, causing the crash.

The LAPD is continuing to investigate the incident. 

