Woman killed after dog attack in San Bernardino

A woman is dead, and another was injured after being attacked by a dog in San Bernardino Thursday afternoon.

San Bernardino police responded to the area near Pacific Street and Perris Hill Park Road after receiving reports that a woman was being attacked by two dogs.

As an officer was trying to render aid to the woman, two dogs suddenly charged from a nearby bush. While the officer tried to defend himself and the woman, he fired his handgun and fatally shot one of the dogs, police said.

Another woman who was also attacked was found nearby and was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. She later died due to her injuries, police said.

San Bernardino Animal Control also responded to the scene, where they removed multiple dogs from the area as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have any information regarding the incident is urged to call Sergeant Jose Loera at 909-384-5736.