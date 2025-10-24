Person dead, several others injured after crash in Los Angeles County near Willowbrook

A person is dead, and several other people were injured after a crash in Willowbrook on Friday afternoon.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said crews were dispatched around noon to the scene of a crash near Stockwell Street and Willowbrook Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found one person dead and a woman with critical injuries. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital. They also found another man and a woman with injuries, who refused to be treated.

SkyCal flew over the aftermath of the crash, where two vehicles could be seen with significant damage.

It is unclear what led up to the crash, but the California Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.