2 killed in Acton traffic collision

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles.
At least two people were killed Tuesday morning after a violent collision between two vehicles in Acton, according to authorities.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash was reported at about 6:17 a.m. in the area of Sierra Highway and Crown Valley Road. 

Both the CHP and Los Angeles County Fire Departments responded to the crash. 

The two deceased individuals were pronounced at the scene. They've yet to be identified publicly.

A third individual was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

It's not yet clear if the deceased individuals were each inside of the same car, or if more individuals were involved.

The cause of the crash is unknown. No additional details were immediately made available.

Austin Turner

