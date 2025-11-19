Orange County authorities identify Dana Point teen killed during hit-and-run

The Orange County Sheriff's Department has identified a 13-year-old boy who was killed in Dana Point during a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday while he was walking to school.

The teen has been identified as Luis Adrian Morales Pacheco, of San Juan Capistrano. Pacheco died at a hospital after he was hit near the intersection of Park Lantern and Dana Point Harbor Drive.

Sgt. Lizbeth Gwisdalla said it appeared the driver, identified as 59-year-old Bradley Funk, jumped the curb and then hit Pacheco. His older brother, who was also walking with him, survived the crash.

Funk initially fled the scene but was later detained by authorities. Investigators accused him of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The Orange County District Attorney's Office claimed Funk was arrested and charged in a separate DUI incident three days before the deadly crash in Dana Point.