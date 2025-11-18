Orange County sheriff investigating deadly crash in Dana Point

The Orange County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly crash that took place in Dana Point on Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to the area near Park Lantern and Dana Point Harbor Drive after receiving calls of a car crash involving a pedestrian.

When they arrived, they found a person suffering from injuries. The person was taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead, the OCSD said.

Authorities also said the driver of the car fled the scene but was later detained.

No further information about the victim was immediately available.