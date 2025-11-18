Watch CBS News
Local News

Orange County sheriff investigating deadly crash in Dana Point

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

The Orange County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly crash that took place in Dana Point on Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to the area near Park Lantern and Dana Point Harbor Drive after receiving calls of a car crash involving a pedestrian.

When they arrived, they found a person suffering from injuries. The person was taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead, the OCSD said.

Authorities also said the driver of the car fled the scene but was later detained.

No further information about the victim was immediately available. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue