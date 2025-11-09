Arrest made after 71-year-old man killed in Dana Point hit-and-run crash

An arrest has been made after a hit-and-run crash in Dana Point that left a man dead on Friday afternoon, authorities said on Saturday.

The crash happened at approximately noon on Nov. 7, when Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Dana Point Drive, according to a news release from the department.

"Deputies arrived and found Barry William Tutt, 71 years old of La Verne, severely injured," the release said. "Tutt was transported to a local area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries."

During their preliminary investigation, deputies learned that a silver Ford sedan had struck Tutt and then fled the area. After interviewing some witnesses, they were able to locate the driver, who was identified as 57-year-old Laguna Niguel man, Humberto Munoz Garcia.

He was arrested and booked at the Orange County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges connected to the hit-and-run, the release said.

As their investigation continues, deputies ask anyone with further information to contact them at (949) 425-1860.