DA Hochman says "enough is enough" on Los Angeles street takeovers, pleads for harsher penalties for attendees

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman says he wants the Board of Supervisors to "keep ratcheting up the penalties" for participants in dangerous street takeovers.

During a news conference on Monday, Hochman said that "enough is enough" when it comes to the takeovers, which he claimed is an increasingly growing problem in the county.

The takeovers, as Hochman described, are when as many as hundreds of people gather at an intersection for an unofficial car show, in which drivers perform stunts like donuts and drifting while surrounded by spectators.

"[These drivers] will engage in highly dangerous and often destructive and even potentially deadly actions, gearing their cars around these intersections," Hochman said.

These takeovers are often organized through promoters on social media, according to the DA. He said that in some instances, promoters have two or three locations planned for takeovers on a particular night, in case their first attempts at an event are broken up by police.

"If you're a promoter, don't even think for a second you can't hide anymore," Hochman said. "We're coming after you."

Los Angeles, CA - October 30: Dodgers fans celebrate with a street takeover after the Los Angeles Dodgers win against the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Michael Blackshire

During Monday's news conference, Hochman called for harsher penalties to be put in place against drivers, promoters and spectators. Current law in L.A. County says that spectators can be hit with $500 fines or 180 days in county jail for spectating such events, or enter a diversion program.

Hochman called for the Board of Supervisors to add additional penalties for more than one offense.

"I would ask the Board of Supervisors to keep ratcheting up the penalties," he said. "[The second conviction's penalty] shouldn't be $1,000, it should be $2,500 ... If we keep ratcheting up those penalties, hopefully that will finally dissuade people."