Culver City man charged in drone crash that grounded super scooper during Palisades Fire

A Culver City man has agreed to plead guilty to flying a drone that crashed into a Super Scooper firefighting aircraft and grounded it in the midst of the devastating Palisades Fire, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

Peter Tripp Akemann, 56, is pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unsafe operation of an unmanned aircraft, which carries a prison sentence of up to one year in federal prison, according to prosecutors. The collision between the drone and the firefighting aircraft happened on Jan. 9, just two days in the fight against the wildfire which killed 12 people and damaged and destroyed thousands of structures along the Los Angeles County coastline.

"As a result of the drone collision, the firefighting aircraft was taken out of service for a period of time and was not able to continue its firefighting mission," the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California said in a statement announcing the charges.

