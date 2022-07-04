Culver City Independence Day fireworks show returns

After the COVID-19 pandemic postponed or altered July 4th firework shows the last two years, people in Culver City were excited Sunday for Culver City's firework extravaganza.

Many of the people who were hanging out for the firework show at West LA College spent last year's holiday at home.

"It feels refreshing you know, it's great to be outside outdoors again and be with the folks and other people," Jorge Pirel told CBSLA Reporter Lauren Pozen.

With many Fourth of July events on hold for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors took full advantage of what Culver City's 52nd annual fireworks extravaganza and family picnic had to offer.

In addition to the fireworks show that began in the evening, families in attendance got to enjoy food

"We just got our face painted over here at this booth. We were looking at the food," Samantha Campo said.

A wide range of food trucks gave visitors plenty of options to satisfy their sweet tooth.

But the one thing that brought people out to West LA College on the eve of July 4th was of course, the pyrotechnics.

"I love fireworks. I am a big firework fan," Jonathan Waters said to Pozen.

His mom told CBSLA that the event was a lot better than what her family did last year.

"We were in the house and so we were looking at the Fourth of July over our back wall," Britney Waters said.

For a list of firework shows happening across the Southland on July 4th, check out this link.