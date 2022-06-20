Fourth of July 2022 Fireworks Shows And Events Across Southern California

Fourth of July 2022 Fireworks Shows And Events Across Southern Californiaget the free app
Summer events have roared back post-pandemic, and with the Fourth of July just around the corner, that means fireworks shows, parades, and family fun!
Freedom Fest at Pico Rivera Sports Arena
Freedom City Church is hosting the July Fourth Freedom Fest at Pico Rivera Sports Arena, where families can enjoy carnival rides, live music, food vendors, giveaways, a live production and a fireworks show. Carnival rides open at 2 p.m., and the production and fireworks show start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are on sale now at go2freedomfest.com.
Ventura's annual Parade & Street Fair
The annual 4th of July Street Fair and Pushem-Pullem Parade returns to Ventura's Downtown District from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 4. The event's theme is "2022: Red, White & Blue!"
The Rotary Club of East Ventura's Pushem-Pullem Parade starts at 10 a.m. on Main Street in front of Cemetery Memorial Park and continues into Downtown Ventura and into the Street Fair. The Street Fair will feature crafts booths, live entertainment, a car exhibit, and family-friendly activities. Several downtown businesses and restaurants will be be open.
Both events are free, and while motorized vehicles will not be allowed, bikes, scooters, strollers, and wagons are welcome. Visit www.CityofVentura.ca.gov/StreetFair for more information.
96th annual Americafest
The 96th annual AmericaFest Celebration returns to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on July 4. It will be a particularly special celebration in honor of the stadium's 100th birthday this year. July 4 festivities will include a thrilling, high-flying show from TNT Freestyle Motorcross and a musical performance by Drake Milligan. Rialto-based Pyro Spectaculars will put on the largest fireworks display on the West Coast.
Tickets start at $20. Parking lots open at 1 p.m., with rates starting at $45. The event's Family Fun Zone in Area H opens at 1 p.m. A free AmericaFest ticket is included with the purchase of a pass to the Palomino Festival, which takes place at the Rose Bowl on July 9.