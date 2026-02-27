Woman arrested, four victims rescued from alleged Culver City human trafficking operation

Culver City police arrested one woman and saved four alleged victims of a human trafficking operation last week.

In a news release shared by the Culver City Police Department, detectives said that their investigation began after they received information from an anonymous source saying that there was a possible "commercial sex operation operation locally."

While following up on the information, they identified a location where they believed the illegal activity was taking place, in the 10300 block of Culver Boulevard.

Officers served a search warrant at the location around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, where they arrested the unidentified woman, whom they said was "orchestrating the illegal activity at the location." She was booked for human trafficking.

"During the service of the warrant, detectives safely located and rescued four victims of sex trafficking," the release said. "Victim services resources were immediately provided, and investigators are working to ensure the individuals receive appropriate support and assistance."

Police also cited two men for suspicion of engaging in prostitution, the release said.

As their investigation continues, CCPD detectives ask anyone with more information to contact their local law enforcement agency or call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.