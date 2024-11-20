Watch CBS News
Crews put out Gardena high school athletic bleacher stand fire

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Fire crews work to put out a bleacher fire at a Gardena high school
Fire crews work to put out a bleacher fire at a Gardena high school 00:36

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews worked to put out a fire at a Gardena high school's outdoor track and field bleachers.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at Junipero Serra High School around 5:35 a.m. No injuries were reported, and the fire was nearly extinguished by 6:10 a.m.

Aerial footage showed fire engines parked on the track with ladders extending to a building near the bleachers, as crews worked to put out the blaze in a structure and on the stands.

A good portion of Van Ness Avenue near the school, between 145th Street and Marine Ave. is closed due to firefighting activity.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

gardena-school-fire.jpg
Los Angeles County Fire Department crews work to put out a fire at Junipero Serra High School's athletic facilities.  KCAL News
Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

