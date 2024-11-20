Crews put out Gardena high school athletic bleacher stand fire

Fire crews work to put out a bleacher fire at a Gardena high school

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews worked to put out a fire at a Gardena high school's outdoor track and field bleachers.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at Junipero Serra High School around 5:35 a.m. No injuries were reported, and the fire was nearly extinguished by 6:10 a.m.

Aerial footage showed fire engines parked on the track with ladders extending to a building near the bleachers, as crews worked to put out the blaze in a structure and on the stands.

A good portion of Van Ness Avenue near the school, between 145th Street and Marine Ave. is closed due to firefighting activity.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews work to put out a fire at Junipero Serra High School's athletic facilities. KCAL News