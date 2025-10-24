Crews battle Inglewood commercial building fire, motel evacuated

Crews are battling a commercial structure fire in Inglewood as thick, black smoke fills the air.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded around 10:33 a.m. to a building in the 4300 block of W. Century Boulevard.

Aerial footage shows firefighters battling the flames from atop the neighboring Topper Motel and from the ground.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to LAFD, and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Century Boulevard is closed in both directions between Myrtle and La Brea avenues, and the Topper Motel was evacuated, according to the Inglewood Police Department.