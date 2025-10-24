Watch CBS News
Crews battle Inglewood commercial building fire, motel evacuated

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

Crews are battling a commercial structure fire in Inglewood as thick, black smoke fills the air.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded around 10:33 a.m. to a building in the 4300 block of W. Century Boulevard.

Aerial footage shows firefighters battling the flames from atop the neighboring Topper Motel and from the ground.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to LAFD, and the cause of the fire is not known at this time. 

Century Boulevard is closed in both directions between Myrtle and La Brea avenues, and the Topper Motel was evacuated, according to the Inglewood Police Department. 

screenshot-2025-10-24-115327.png
Heavy black smoke billows from a commercial building fire on Century Boulevard in Inglewood.

