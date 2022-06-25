Coyote who attacked 2-year-old trapped by Fish and Wildlife

A lone coyote responsible for attacking a 2-year-old child in Fountain Valley earlier this week has been found.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced on Friday that the coyote was trapped.

The department used a DNA sample that it took from the victim and said that the sample matched the DNA from a coyote that was caught.

It's unclear what was the end result for the coyote but CDFW said that it has concluded all of its operations for this particular case.

The attack occurred on Monday evening at around 8:30 p.m. inside of the Mile Square Park located near Euclid Street and Stonecress Avenue.

The child is still recovering from the injuries it suffered in the attack.

This attack is the latest in a troubling trend plaguing the Southland, after a Huntington Beach residence saw a coyote jump the fence and attack one of their dogs just last week, and a young girl was wounded near the Huntington Beach Pier in May.