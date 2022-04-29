Girl attacked by coyote near Huntington Beach Pier

A girl was seriously injured in a coyote attack in Huntington Beach Thursday night.

The attack occurred just north of Huntington Beach Pier, on the beach itself, at about 9:45 p.m., according to Huntington Beach police.

The girl was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

"There was, like, a coyote right around here, we saw it, and all of a sudden it went by like this family," witness Garie Joncon said. "And there was like a kid on the ground. And like five minutes later we walked back, whole crowd around a baby. Baby evidently got bit, and there was blood all over its face."

Cameras captured footage of the coyote running along the beach. Officers chased it down the beach but were unable to capture it. The coyote remains at large as of Friday morning.

Footage of a coyote after it allegedly attacked a girl on a beach in Huntington Beach, Calif. April 28, 2022. (County News)



Police are working with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to track it. Once it is caught, it will be euthanized, police said.

The exact details of the attack were not immediately known.

Police said that coyote trapping efforts have ramped up in recent weeks citywide. Anyone who sees a coyote should call 714-960-8811.