Irvine Animal Services sees uptick in coyote sightings and calls for service

Irvine Animal Police warning residents and pet owners to watch out for coyotes

The City of Irvine is no stranger to wild animals, but Irvine Animal Police are warning residents and pet owners to keep an out for coyotes, who tend to make their presence known this time of year.

"Starting toward April is where we see those young pups starting to show themselves out as those teenagers as they start to learn how to take care of themselves and hunt on their own," said Hope Darrow, Animal Services Supervisor with Irvine Police Department.

Darrow said in the last few weeks, her office has seen an uptick in the number of coyote sightings and calls for service, news that revives terrible memories for Fran Bakst.

Irvine Animal Services says coyote sightings increase from around April through the end of summer. CBSLA

Five summers ago, Bakst lost her 15-year-old terrier mix, Bebe, to a coyote.

"It was horrific," she said.

Bakst said she was very careful. She though she was doing everything right, but it just wasn't enough.

"I had put her on her leash. She was on the front porch. I turned to close and lock my door and she was gone."

On the same, Bakst said her neighbor's cat was taken. Weeks later, her gardener found Bebe's remains nearby.

"They clamped on her neck and they killed her instantly," Bakst said.

Darrow explained that coyotes are just out looking for food.

"Coyotes don't understand the difference between a cottontail, which is a great food source for them, and someone's beloved pet. They're not trying to break anybody's heart. They're just trying to survive."

She also said that there are things that pet owners can do to protect their beloved animals.

"Pick up your small animal, hold it, back up, scream loud, and become bigger than the coyote itself, and that should usually back them off," said Darrow.

Animal Services said while coyotes usually hunt at night, don't be surprised if you spot some pups venturing out during the day, especially between now and the end of the summer.

As for Bakst, she said people should hold their small furry friends tighter than ever.

"Don't let them out without you and keep them very close."