Coyote jumps backyard fence, attacks dog in Huntington Beach

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A labrador in Huntington Beach rushed in to help a Boston terrier after a coyote had sunk its teeth into the little dog's head. 

Security video shows the coyote jumping into a fenced-in backyard to attack the 7-year-old Boston terrier named Sadie. Within seconds, the coyote looked its jaws into Sadie and began to violently shake her as she yelped for help, said the owners. 

After hearing the commotion, the family's 8-year-old labrador, Cody, ran into the backyard and chased the coyote away, saving Sadie's life.

The ordeal happened just two months after a coyote attacked and seriously injured a 3-year-old girl playing near Huntington Beach Pier.

Following the attack on the little girl, the city council held a special meeting on coyotes where residents demanded tougher tactics to get rid of coyotes but the city did not take any action that night on trapping or hunting. 

First published on June 20, 2022 / 9:07 PM

