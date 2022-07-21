COVID-19 related hospitalizations top 1,300 in LA County

Los Angeles County is reporting nearly 6,500 new COVID-19 cases and more than 1,300 hospitalizations due to the virus in the most recent set of data released Wednesday.

In all, 6,450 new cases were reported in LA County, 1,328 COVID-positive patients were hospitalized, 137 of which were in intensive care, and 18 people died. The average daily positive testing rate was 16.7%

According to LA County Department of Public Health, this is the highest number of patients in hospital due to coronavirus since the middle of February, during the Omicron variant winter surge.

Additionally, these numbers are expected to be even higher than reported, since many Angelenos now rely on at-home tests, which are not as accurate as those administered with a physician, and infrequently reported back to the county.

This most recent trend, fueled by the BA.4 and BA.5 variants, has caused skyrocketing amounts of cases across the United States, even to those who previously avoided the virus based on natural immunities or vaccination.

County officials also noted that this time around, 42% of the virus-positive patients were admitted specifically for COVID-19 related reasons, as opposed to before when they were initially there for other reasons.

With the new variants also come the onset of newer symptoms that weren't as prevalent in the earlier stages of the coronavirus pandemic, including a sore throat and hoarse voice.

According to LADPH Director Barbara Ferrer, this recent spike in infection can be mostly attributed to BA.5, which has accounted for almost half of all local cases that were additionally tested to identify specific strains of COVID. This falls in line with the CDC's estimation that nearly 70% of national cases are also BA.5.

The CDC also just recently placed Los Angeles County back in the "high" tier of virus-activity last Thursday, prompting Ferrer to warn of an unavoidable return to an indoor masking mandate. To qualify for the highest tier, the daily rate of hospitalizations due to COVID must be higher than 10 per 100,000 residents. LaCo reported a 10.5 daily rate.

The masking mandate is expected to be reinstated, or at least announced, on July 29 -- two weeks after the CDC's announcement.

In response to the rising numbers, the City of Burbank recently voted to implement an emergency ordinance to recover face coverings at all public meetings, including city council, board member and commissions meetings.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the City Manager has signed an Urgency Ordinance requiring face coverings to be worn at City of Burbank public meetings, including but not limited to, City Council & Boards & Commissions Mtgs. The Council will vote on the ordinance at the 7/19 mtg. pic.twitter.com/ErEiW2QJ6d — City of Burbank (@BurbankCA) July 18, 2022