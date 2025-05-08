Court questions mental competency of man who allegedly rammed Jennifer Aniston's Bel-Air gate

Court proceedings for the Mississippi man who allegedly crashed his car through Jennifer Aniston's Bel-Air mansion gate earlier this week were suspended Thursday morning, as his mental competency was questioned.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, allegedly drove his car through Aniston's gate on Tuesday after harassing the actress for the better part of two years. Prosecutors said he reportedly left Aniston unwanted voicemails, social media messages, and emails since March 2023.

Aniston was home at the time of the crash. Police officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a burglary call at her home and when they arrived, they found Aniston's armed security detaining Carwyle at gunpoint.

Carwyle was previously described by police as a man in his 70s, but his true age was updated later, to 48. He was taken into custody at the scene and was taken to a hospital for back injuries he suffered during the crash, according to the LAPD.

"Stalking is a crime that can quickly escalate from harassment to dangerous, violent actions, threatening the safety of victims and our communities," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said.

At a Thursday Los Angeles Airport Courthouse hearing, Judge Keith Schwartz ordered Carwyle's case suspended and transferred to mental health court. He remains in custody on $150,000 bail and his next court date is scheduled for May 22.

Schwartz also ordered Carwyle not to have any contact with Aniston and to stay 100 yards away from her home. He faces up to three years in prison if convicted as charged.