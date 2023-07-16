Cooling centers open in LA, Palm Springs as temperatures soar

As temperatures remain at or near triple-digit levels in many areas, dedicated cooling centers have been established in Los Angeles and Palm Springs.

In Los Angeles, the following cooling centers will be open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in various locations, including:

Fred Roberts Recreation Center, located at 4700 S. Honduras Street;

Highland Park Recreation Center, located at 6150 Piedmont Avenue;

Canoga Park Senior Citizen Center, located at 7326 Jordan Avenue, and;

Mid-Valley Senior Citizen Center, located at 8825 Kester Avenue.

In addition, LA Public Library Branches will be activated to serve as cooling centers throughout the city Sunday during peak heat hours from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., including:

Mid-Valley Regional Branch, located at 16244 Nordhoff Street in North Hills;

West Valley Regional Branch, located at 19036 Vanowen Street in Reseda;

North Hollywood Regional Branch, located at 5211 Tujunga Avenue in North Hollywood;

Arroyo Seco Regional Branch, located at 6145 N. Figueroa Street in LA;

Goldwyn-Hollywood Regional Branch, located at 1623 Ivar Avenue in LA;

Exposition Park Regional Branch, located at 3900 S. Western Avenue in LA;

San Pedro Regional Branch, located at 931 S. Gaffey Street in San Pedro; and

West Los Angeles Regional Branch, located at 11360 Santa Monica Boulevard.

In Palm Springs, where temperatures are expected to exceed triple-digits, a cooling center will remain open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Demuth Community Center, 3601 E. Mesquite Avenue, according to the city of Palm Springs.

The Riverside County Community Action Partnership and the city of Palm Springs have additionally partnered to provide daytime cooling centers Mondays to Fridays, according to city officials.

The other cooling centers will be available during summer months include:

Palm Springs Public Library, 300 S. Sunrise Road, from 10 a.m. to hours ranging from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.;

James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center, 480 W. Tramview Road will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and

Demuth Community Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays.