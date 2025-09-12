Southern California congressman joins fight for Studio City woman's release from ICE detainment

A Southern California congressman has joined the fight to secure a Studio City woman's release from federal detainment after she was arrested more than a month ago in downtown Los Angeles.

Hossang Aghdassi still has not seen his wife, 55-year-old Sharareh Moghaddam, since she was taken into custody during what she thought was a celebration for passing her U.S. citizenship test in early August. Instead, her scheduled immigration appointment ended as she was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Since then, Moghaddam has remained in ICE custody at a detention center in Arizona, where she can only speak to Aghdassi once a day on the phone. He says that most of the phone calls are desperate, leaving him increasingly concerned for his wife.

"'Here is not good, like a jail. Today I had a panic attack,'" Aghdassi said, recalling what his wife told him during a call on Thursday. "She have a panic attack, there's lots of pressure and she's suffering."

Hossang Aghdassi (left) and his wife, Sharareh Moghaddam (right). Hossang Aghdassi

Family members say that she moved to the U.S. in 2014 after facing religious persecution in Iran for her Bahai faith. They say that she legally obtained a green card, which was confirmed by a senior official with the Department of Homeland Security.

However, that official also noted that Moghaddam has a criminal record, as she was twice convicted of theft. As such, they say she's subject to removal under immigration law.

Court records show that Moghaddam has a petty theft charge, which she says she handled legally, blaming the incident on medication and trauma.

Aghdassi has pasted several fliers in the window of his Studio City balloon shop, calling for her release and for anyone willing to help their cause to sign a petition asking for help from their local congressman.

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Sherman Oaks), who serves California's 32nd District, has joined the fight after their rally caught his attention.

"You know, the whole idea of deporting somebody with a green card because they've had very minor legal problems is outrageous," Sherman said while speaking with CBS News Los Angeles. "It robs the country of a future citizen that we have decided that we want to be a citizen. That's why they were issued a green card."

Moghaddam's next immigration hearing is scheduled for Friday morning, which Sherman hopes to be a part of via video. He's written a letter urging the court to release her immediately.

While they await the outcome of the next hearing, Aghdassi says that if they need to, his wife will self-deport and he will move to be with her, though they cannot return to Iran due to the danger she faces for her religion.