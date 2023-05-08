Compton, South L.A. see more 'street takeovers' overnight

Several "street takeovers" were reported Sunday overnight into Monday morning, with vehicles performing stunts in intersections populated by hundreds of spectators in the South Los Angeles and Compton areas.

Cars were recorded on video driving in circles in intersections at South Jefferson Avenue and South Normandie Boulevard, and East Manchester Avenue and South Avalon Blvd. in South L.A.; and South Atlantic Ave. and East Alondra Blvd. in the Compton area. KCAL News

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies responded to the Compton incident and broke up the scene. The other two "sideshows" were in Los Angeles Police Dept. jurisdictions.

Passengers could be seen hanging out of open doors as the cars swung donuts at high speed within the intersections, with hundreds of people on foot surrounding the scenes.

In February a man died after being hit by a car in an intersection in a similar street takeover.

In December, 24-year-old nursing student Elyzza Guajaca was standing in a crowd of spectators near the northeast corner of Crenshaw Blvd. and Florence Ave. in Hyde Park when she was struck by a vehicle doing donuts in the intersection. Guajaca was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

In April, a mob of spectators looted a gas station about 2 miles away from the Monday morning Compton sideshow.

In October 2022, the Los Angeles City Council voted to move forward on a citywide plan to address street takeovers, seeking reports and analysis for a multiyear work plan and funding strategy.