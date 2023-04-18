Several businesses ransacked after series of street takeovers in Compton

It happened in a matter of seconds.

Security camera footage captured two people shattering the glass door to the Birrieria Gonzalez restaurant in Compton at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. The two masked suspects rummaged through the cash register before a third person walked into the business.

Edwardo Zarate, a cook at the restaurant, said the suspects combed through the entire business. And while they got away with nothing, the owners were left with a hefty bill to fix the front door, which was fixed by Monday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department believes the suspects that hit several Compton businesses, including Birria Gonzalez and an Arco gas station, were part of the same group involved with numerous street takeovers that happened over the weekend. Deputies said street takeovers have become increasingly common recently, however, the looting is somewhat unprecedented.

Investigators believe that a crowd of more than 500 people moved from intersection to intersection, burglarizing, vandalizing and shoplifting from several different businesses, the most publicized of which was the Arco Gas Station on Alondra Boulevard and Central Avenue.

The City of Compton tried to install what they call Botts' Dots to stem the chaos but it has so far seemed ineffective against sideshows.

"I hope they understand what they are doing isn't ok," Zarate said in Spanish.

The cook fears that the next time they hit he'll be in the kitchen as looters try to hit his restaurant.

Officers have not announced any arrests connected to these takeovers and break-ins. While they responded to the reports, they said that are dealing with a staffing shortage.