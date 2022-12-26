Watch CBS News
Local

Pedestrian killed in street-takeover crash in South LA on Christmas night

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Dec. 26 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Dec. 26 AM Edition) 02:03

A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing "donuts" during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday.

The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Florence Avenue when she was struck at 9:07 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics rushed her to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The driver left the vehicle at the crash scene and fled on foot, police said.

Anyone with any information about the accident was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on "Anonymous Web Tips" under the "Get Involved-Crime Stoppers" menu to submit an online tip.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 11:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.