Gunman in custody after shooting at deputies, setting fire to Compton apartment

A suspect who shot at deputies checking into a call of an assault with a deadly weapon is in custody after apparently setting fire to an apartment in Compton.

At least a dozen Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies, several in tactical gear, surrounded the building in the 100 block of North Acacia Avenue, near Atlantic Boulevard. Sheriff's officials say the deputies were initially responding to an assault with a deadly weapon call at about 7:30 a.m. when they were fired on.

None of the deputies were struck by gunfire.

Video from Sky 2 over the scene showed blood and what may be a piece of clothing on the stairs leading to the second floor of the building.

An LA County sheriff's SWAT vehicle arrived on the scene, just before smoke was seen coming from the apartment at about 8:20 a.m.

Traffic is being diverted from the area.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.