Commuters feeling impact of OCTA bus strike; negotiations to resume over weekend

Hundreds of commuters were left without their traditional transportation to and from work or school throughout Orange County on the second day of the Orange County Transportation Authority bus strike.

OCTA mechanics first walked off the job on Wednesday, after their representative union, Teamsters Local 952, and OCTA representatives were unable to reach an agreement on contract negotiations.

Protestors hit the street as soon as Thursday morning, asking for reform.

While the strike continues, those who usually rely on the bus system have been forced to seek alternatives, which have proven to be much more expensive.

For the morning staff at La Casa Garcia in Anaheim, all five of whom normally use the bus, their morning transit has been costly.

"I need a ride, but I need to pay too much for the Uber," said Lupe Rivera, who works as a cook at the restaurant. "Or coming walking, coming late for my work."

He's not alone in employees who have resorted to the ride sharing option or walking long distances.

"This pressure is a big problem for everybody. We spend more money using the rides - Uber, Lyft," said Zenon Vicente, another La Casa Garcia employee.

Luckily for them, the owner Frank Garcia, he's offering to cover the cost for as long as the strike continues.

"They're here to work because they're good workers that I got," he said. "If something happens, I tell them, 'You come in a cab, you come in, I"ll pay for the cab.'"

Others aren't quite as lucky.

For several members and one coach of the Santa Ana College basketball team, the bus is a necessity.

"I take the bus. I was late this morning because I was sitting at the bus stop and somebody said there's no buses," said Recruiting Coach Rob Wakefield. "I didn't even know there was a strike."

The strike is expected to last at least through the weekend, with the two sides planning to meet again on Saturday in an effort to iron out the details of the ongoing negotiations.