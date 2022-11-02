Watch CBS News
OC Transportation Authority union announces strike starting Wednesday

The union representing Orange County Transportation Authority maintenance workers has announced the workers will go on strike Wednesday. 

An OCTA representative says the agency expected to resume contract negotiations later this week, and is disappointed at the union's decision. 

A strike had originally been planned last month, but it was averted as both sides went back to the bargaining table at the urging of the governor.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

