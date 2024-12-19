Community helps "Hood Santa" after thieves steal hundreds of toys meant for children in need

Police and families help the "Hood Santa" after thieves steal his toys

Police and families help the "Hood Santa" after thieves steal his toys

Police and families help the "Hood Santa" after thieves steal his toys

Tito Rodriguez, affectionately known as the "Hood Santa" got an early Christmas surprise from the community after thieves stole half a truckload of the toys meant for kids in need.

"We've been working with KCAL for 35 years on the CHiPs for Kids program and the unfortunate loss that your organization had," California Highway Patrol Sgt. Dan Keene said. "On behalf of KCAL, through CHiPs for Kids program and all of the KCAL viewers we'd like to donate."

Keene and his colleagues delivered four patrol cars filled with toys to help Rodriguez replace some of the gifts intended for the kids. Rodriguez had two days until his annual toy giveaway at MacArthur Park in Long Beach. It will be his 14th year putting on the Santa suit and passing out presents to thousands of families and children who are among the neediest.

Last Sunday, Rodriguez experienced a major setback after thieves broke into his decorated U-Haul and stole toys donated by people to help with his endeavor. He said someone cut the lock and made off with the precious cargo.

In addition to the help from CHP, many others help Rodriguez recoup his losses, including real estate developer Kody Suryan who rolled in with gifts and $2,000 in gift cars.

"I feel good," Rodriguez said. "The community has rallied behind what happened there coming through for us. Thank you guys. Thanks to KCAL for sharing the story. It's amazing how a little story can spark so much love in people's hearts that they want to step up and help the kids. I feel awesome."

Rodriguez will continue to accept donations for Saturday's giveaway.