Thieves steal toys from Long Beach's "Hood Santa"

Long Beach residents and many others in Los Angeles County have stepped up to help the "Hood Santa" recoup his losses after thieves stole half a truckload of toys meant for children in need.

"They take kids toys. Shame on them," Tito Rodriguez, best known in Long Beach as the Hood Santa. It's heartbreaking because we're just trying to bless some kids and do something good for kids. To see that there's people out there who want to steal from children is heartbreaking."

Rodriguez has a lot of work to do before Saturday's annual Christmas event at MacArthur Park after half of what he's collected for the kids' toy giveaway was stolen. It happened last Sunday outside of Belasco Theatre in downtown LA. The thieves broke into and tried to take his U-Haul which was wrapped like a big gift. Rodriguez's nonprofit, the Local Hearts Foundation, spent two days at the music festival gathering donated toys. An employee had been guarding the van all night to prevent someone from stealing.

However, the thieves pounced on their opportunity to steal hundreds of gifts when he stepped away for a short time.

"H went and got some coffee and something to eat for 20-30 minutes," Rodriguez said. "When he came back he noticed that the padlock was cut off and then he went inside and noticed that they tried to steal the van. When that failed they came in here and cut the padlock and took a bunch of toys."

Rodriguez said that there is video of the thieves loading their own truck with the toys but it hasn't been released.

People who heard about his misfortune have brought things for the kids. The Hood Santa is grateful for that but after 114 years he knows that thousands will come this weekend, hoping for Christmas surprises, and at this point, there isn't enough to go around.

"People spend the night before to get toys," he said. "We know the need is there. Families need a little bit of Christmas joy."

Rodriguez has one van filled with toys but he needs to double that before the weekend.

He's asking for anyone and everyone to help his Local Hearts Foundation.