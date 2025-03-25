No charges filed in Colton middle school fight caught on camera

The San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office said it will not file any charges against either child tied to a viral video that showed a Colton middle school classroom brawl.

Some parents of students at Jehue Middle School voiced concern over the March 10 footage showing a boy and a girl violently fighting, wondering why the teacher didn't intervene.

School district officials said earlier that the incident was under investigation and they cannot answer questions on the matter as it involved minors. They said that hate speech and violence are not condoned and that the safety of students is a top priority.

Throughout the video, racial slurs can be heard from other students in the background of the fight.

The DA's office said that no party involved in the incident, or their families, desired prosecution.

"An incomplete portion of the incident was captured on video that was released to the public. Upon review of the entire investigation and facts of the case, our office declined to file any charges against anyone involved in the incident," the DA's office said in a statement.

District Attorney Jason Anderson called the situation an anomaly. "My expectation is that both children can move on from this and will not be defined by the conduct," he said.

Both of the 14-year-old students involved in the fight were cited and released to their parents, according to the Colton Police Department.

Rialto Unified School District spokesperson Syeda Jafri said earlier that the incident was being treated by district officials with the utmost seriousness. "It is important for the community to know that quick and decisive action has been taken regarding the staff member involved," he said.