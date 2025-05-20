Watch CBS News
Coffee With KCAL initiative is heading to Claremont for next event

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
KCAL News is going to be in Claremont for the next Coffee With KCAL event on Wednesday morning.

The Coffee With KCAL initiative has been dedicated to learning about the challenges facing communities across Southern California.

When: Wednesday, May 21, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: Sanctuary Coffee at 863 W Foothill Blvd, Claremont, CA 91711

Members of the KCAL News crew will be at the coffee shop, eager to hear from you. Come out and share your story and the issues that are impacting your community.

Enjoy a cup of coffee (on KCAL!) while we listen and learn.

