Coachella 2026 lineup features Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G and Anyma as headliners

Some of music's biggest names will hit the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2026, including headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G and Anyma.

Tickets for the two-weekend event are set to go on sale on Friday at 11 a.m. PDT. The first weekend is scheduled for April 10-12, and the second will be April 17-19. People can begin registering for access to ticket sales immediately.

Other big names set to perform include Teddy Swims, David Byrnes, The Strokes, Addison Rae, Young Thug, Iggy Pop, Devo, Kaskade and Disclosure, festival organizers announced on Monday night. Typically, the year's lineup is announced in late December or January, a few months before the event is set to kick off.

The festival lineup poster also announced an event called "The Bunker Debut of Radiohead Kid A Mnesia." Radiohead, the world-famous English rock band, recently released dates for a European tour from Nov. 4 through Dec. 12.

Coachella has exploded in popularity in recent years, drawing hundreds of thousands of people to the Coachella Valley for the annual music festival. The event is held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. It was founded in 1999.

Last year's headliners were Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone and Travis Scott.

Stagecoach, a country music festival held at the same location just a week after Coachella wraps up, has not yet announced their 2026 lineup. Last year's feature acts were Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll and Luke Combs. The event is also hosted by Goldenvoice, the same company that organizes Coachella and several other large musical festivals.