Coachella 2025 lineup includes Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Green Day and Travis Scott as headliners

Green Day, Post Malone and Lady Gaga will headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2025, festival organizers announced Wednesday.

The annual festival in the desert that has exploded in popularity over the past decade will feature artists including Missy Elliot, Megan Thee Stallion, The Prodigy, FKA Twigs, Three 6 Mafia, The Misfits, The Go-Go's, Lola Young, Jimmy Eat World, Zedd, Francis Mercier and Basement Jaxx, among dozens of others. It is scheduled for the weekends of April 11-13 and April 18- 20.

Held each year in Southern California's Riverside County near Palm Springs, Coachella launched in 1999 but gained a much wider audience over the past decade and has featured an increasingly musically diverse lineup through the years. As ticket prices and crowds have grown, the event has drawn celebrities and festival-goers from around the world in more recent years.

More than half a million people attended the festival in 2023, with more than 8 million mentions of the festival on social media platforms such as Instagram that year, according to InEvent, a software developer which tracks live events.

Presale tickets go on sale Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. PST while registration is already open for festival passes, with general admission prices starting at $549 for one weekend.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Kid Cudi performs at the Sahara Stage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2024 in Indio, Calif. Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images for Coachella

Stagecoach, Cruel World festivals to follow Coachella

Just a few days after hosting Coachella, the desert city of Indio will host another hugely popular music festival.

Stagecoach, one of the biggest live events in country music, will be headlined by Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll and Luke Combs in spring 2025 with the first day of the three-day festival scheduled for April 25. Some other artists expected to perform include Lana Del Rey, Carly Pearce, Brothers Osborne and Sierra Ferrell.

Later in spring, Southern California will host another festival with a Coachella connection, a little further north in the LA area.

Founded in 2020 and organized by Coachella promoter Goldenvoice, the annual Cruel World Festival is set for May 17 at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, with headliners New Order and Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds.

Among the performers at this year's event are the Go-Go's, OMD, Garbage and Alison Moyet of Yazoo. Also on the schedule are the reunions of singer-songwriter Aimee Mann's Til Tuesday and Death Cult, the band that would later become The Cult, featuring frontman Ian Astbury and guitarist Billy Duffy.