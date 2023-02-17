Clippers waive 2-way player Moses Brown after 34 games

The Los Angeles Clippers have waived two-way player Moses Brown after 34 games with the team.

The 23-year-old center made one start and averaged 4.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 63% from the field. He exhausted the 50-game limit when he was active Thursday.

Brown has appeared in 126 career games, averaging 5.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in stints with Portland, Oklahoma City, Dallas and Cleveland.

Brown, who stands 7'2" tall, played college ball with UCLA for two seasons before declaring for the 2019 NBA Draft. He went undrafted and was signed to a training camp contract by the Trail Blazers.