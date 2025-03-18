Clippers rally past Cavaliers 132-119, handing East leaders a second straight loss

Watch CBS News
Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and the Los Angeles Clippers handed the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers their second straight loss, 132-119 on Tuesday night.

Ivica Zubac had 28 points and 20 rebounds and James Harden added 22 points and nine assists in the Clippers' fourth straight victory.

Max Strus scored a season-high 24 points for the Cavs, whose 16-game winning streak ended Sunday against Orlando. Their NBA-best road record dropped to 26-7 after they led by 12 in a 45-point first quarter.

Donovan Mitchell had 18 points and 11 assists and Evan Mobley scored 17 points in his return from a one-game absence with a foot contusion.

Takeaways

Cavaliers: Despite losing two in a row for the first time since Jan. 22-25 when they dropped three straight, they still have a comfortable lead in the East with less a month left in the regular season.

Clippers: Playing without injured coach Tyronn Lue for the fourth time recently, they clawed back from a 12-point deficit early to pull off one of their biggest wins of the season. They'll need that kind of scrappy mindset to hang on to a playoff spot.

Key moment

The Clippers put together a 20-3 run over the end of the third and start of the fourth, turning a one-point back-and-forth into a 12-point lead in the final quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored seven in the spurt and finished with 20 points off the bench.

Key stat

The Clippers controlled the boards, 49-29, and the Cavs were 17 of 26 from the free-throw line.

Up next

The Cavaliers visit Sacramento on Wednesday to finish a back-to-back. The Clippers host Memphis on Friday.

