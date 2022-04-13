Clippers fall flat in 4th quarter, lose Play-In Game vs Timberwolves

Despite having All-Star Paul George ready for to go, the Clippers fell short against a shorthanded Minnesota Timberwolves team, losing 109-104 on Tuesday night in a Play-In Tournament game to get to the playoffs.

The Clippers now await to face the winner of the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans Play-In game to see who will face the top-seeded Phoenix Suns.

Minnesota was led by sophomore sensation and All-Star guard Anthony Edwards who finished with a team-high 30 points. Former Laker D'Angelo Russell provided a big boost in scoring for Minnesota, recording 29 points.

Karl-Anthony Towns fouled out of the game with 7:34 remaining in the game and the Clippers leading 93-86. After leading the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding during the regular season, Towns would have to watch his team the rest of the way from the bench.

Towns' early exit meant an advantage for the Clippers, but Minnesota had other ideas.

The Timberwolves answered back with a 13-2 run after Towns fouled out, taking a four-point lead with three minutes to go.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 12: Patrick Beverley #22 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates after a foul call against the Los Angeles Clippers in the fourth quarter during a Play-In Tournament game at Target Center on April 12, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves won 109-104 to advance to the NBA Playoffs.

Los Angeles struggled mightily to get anything going offensively after the Timberwolves' run. George finished with a game-high 34 points to go along with 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

Former Clipper Patrick Beverley, who spent the previous four seasons in Los Angeles, only had 7 points and 11 rebounds Tuesday night. But the three-time All-Defensive guard made some key defensive plays in the fourth quarter and made it clear to his former team how much the victory meant to him.

Fortunately for the Clippers, they still have one more shot to extend their season come Friday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Minnesota will face the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.