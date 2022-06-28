City of LA hosting anonymous fireworks buyback program on Saturday

As the Fourth of July approaches, and state officials warn the public against the use of illegal fireworks, especially with the looming drought plaguing California, the City of Los Angeles is offering an anonymous buyback of fireworks.

Los Angeles Police Department

The event, planned for Saturday at the Brand Park parking lot in Mission Hills from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., where members with both the Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments will be on hand to assist, offering gift cards in exchange for any illegal fireworks.

Attendees were asked to transport the fireworks in the trunk of their vehicles, to expedite the process and allow authorities on hand to retrieve them.

Locals have been urged to instead consider attending a legal fireworks show, of which there are dozens planned throughout Los Angeles County. On Monday, Los Angeles County Fire Department, along with several other agencies detailed the true danger of fireworks of all forms, even those considered to be "tame" at a press conference.

Additional information was available by contacting Pacoima city officials at (818) 485-0600, Sylmar city officials (818) 756-8409 or Sunland-Tujunga (818) 352-3287.