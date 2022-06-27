Watch CBS News
Azusa neighborhood evacuated after authorities find large cache of illegal fireworks

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles County investigators have closed an entire neighborhood after they discovered a large cache of illegal fireworks inside of an Azusa home. 

According to the Azusa Police Department, officers evacuated the 900 block of West Hollyvale Street after investigators with the L.A. County District Attorney's Office and L.A. County Fire's Arson unit discovered the fireworks while serving a search warrant. 

The area will be closed for about five hours as the L.A. County Sheriff's Department tries to "render the material safe." 

Residents can go to the cooling center at Memorial Park as they wait for authorities to finish the operation. 

