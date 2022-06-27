Heat wave brings triple digit temperatures for second-straight day

A lasting heat wave brought yet another day of triple digit temperatures and a series of heat advisories throughout the Southland.

Monday was expected to be the hottest day of the week, causing the National Weather Service to issue the advisories through 8 p.m. in the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys.

The advisory comes on the heels of a scorching Sunday, where places like Reseda (106 degrees) and West Hills (105 degrees) neared 110 degree weather two months earlier than similar temperatures traditionally descend on the area.

Angelenos can expect a high of 93 degrees, while those in Pasadena and Burbank were warned of 102 degree temps.

Inland Empire and Orange County regions could expect much of the same with highs of 99 expected in regions like Temecula and Murrieta, while Anaheim residents could experience up to 95 degrees.

Large crowds are expected at the beach, where temperatures are a much more pleasant 77, which is still nearly five degrees hotter than Sunday's highs.

Hottest day of the week as a strong high pressure system sits overhead. A Heat Advisory for communities inland where we could see temps 12-18 degrees above average. When will relief arrive? Your forecast on @cbsla 430a-7a & 11a pic.twitter.com/27kc7hLQP6 — Amber Lee (@AmberLeeNews) June 27, 2022

Officials are warning residents to remain vigilant and hydrated.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," said the NWS. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes."

The UV Index sits at a 12, meaning that people could experience sunburn in as little as 10 minutes of exposure to the sun, so NWS officials recommended sticking to the shade, wearing hats, sunglasses and a large amount of sunscreen.

Pet owners were warned against walking dogs even in the early morning as asphalt and concrete temperatures emit a much higher heat, which could burn their paws and cause injury.

Per usual, heat waves like this cause Southern Californian fire departments to remain on high alert with the heightened fire dangers, especially as winds move through the area, pushing the high pressure system causing the hot weather away from the Southland.