City leaders to join unveiling ceremony for mural honoring late-Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and City Councilman Kevin de León were expected to be on hand when a massive mural to late-Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela is officially unveiled on Sunday in Boyle Heights.

Along with Bass and de León, beloved Dodgers Spanish-language announcer Jaíme Jarrin and actor Edward James Olmos were also expected to attend.

October 29: Artist Robert Vargas paints a mural of recently deceased Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela in the Boyle Heights neighborhood on October 29, 2024. Nick Ut / Getty Images

Robert Vargas, the artist behind the masterpiece, will discuss his creation at Sunday's conference. He is well-known for his incredible murals throughout Los Angeles, which include a Shohei Ohtani mural in Little Tokyo.

"I started painting literally on the day that he passed," Vargas said while speaking with KCAL News. Since then, he says the work has taken on a much deeper significance.

The Ohtani and Valenzuela murals, both located on First Street, face each other. Vargas says that is no coincidence.

"It's really about bridging these two communities and the connection that the Mexican-Americans and the Japanese-Americans have had dating back to pre-war," he said.

On Friday, Nov. 1, Los Angeles City Council members approved a resolution to make the day "Fernando Valenzuela Day," which is also the Mexican-born star's birthday.

The mural was announced just days before news of Valenzuela's death on Oct. 22, and just weeks before the Dodgers World Series run and captures the "spirit and pride Valenzuela brought to the Dodgers and to the city," said de León's office in a statement.

Because of the celebratory parade through the streets of Downtown Los Angeles, the original unveiling ceremony scheduled for Friday was postponed.

Valenzuela enthralled Dodger fans in the 1980s when he burst onto the scene as a rookie in 1981. His dominance on the mound, and affinity with Angelenos sparked "Fernandomania." That season the lefty went on to win the Rookie of the Year Award and the Cy Young Award in the National League.

Throughout the course of his career, most of which was spent with the Boys in Blue, Valenzuela was named to six All-Star teams, hurled a no-hitter and won one Gold Glove Award and two Silver Slugger Awards.

Following his playing career, Valenzuela transitioned to the booth, where he continued to earn the respect of Dodger fans across the nation. He is well-regarded for his contributions to the community and news of his death was met with an outpouring of support.

"Fernando's contributions to the game of baseball were matched only by his contributions to the city of Los Angeles, where he remains an icon of perseverance, humility, and cultural pride, helping to elevate the visibility of the Latino community and a beacon for future generations of diverse backgrounds," said the resolution, which was presented by de León in late-October.