Former teammates, fans and Los Angeles icons react to news of Fernando Valenzuela's death

In the hours since the news of iconic Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela's death was announced, former teammates, fans, Los Angeles city leaders and legends have taken to social media to share their condolences and memories with the man known to many as "El Toro."

After announcing the news on X, the Dodgers lit up both outfield scoreboards with an homage to Valenzuela, the man responsible for the "Fernandomania" craze that drew thousands of Mexican-American fans to become Dodger fans.

Some of those that remembered growing up in the midst of his heyday stopped by Dodger Stadium to lay flowers and recall their fondest memories of the man who meant so much to the City of Angels.

"He meant so much to Hispanic people, and in that time era ... we didn't have no meaning here. You know, we were poor, we did the jobs that no one else wanted to do," said one fan. "But then we had a hero — Fernando Valenzuela. ... He gave not only us, Hispanics, something to believe in. He gave Los Angeles something to believe in."

The right field scoreboard at Dodger Stadium displaying a tribute to beloved starting pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, who died at 63-years-old on Tuesday. KCAL News

Former teammates that shared the field with Valenzuela in the midst of the mania, and the 1981 World Series, spoke with Sports Central's Jim Hill to honor their friend.

"I think we're all saddened and we'll go through different degrees as with any loss," said fellow Dodger legend Steve Garvey. "This was truly an icon, not only in the world of sports but in society. ... He made a difference in people's lives. God gave him this one great skill and he took that to reach millions and millions of people, not only in Los Angeles and the United States, but around the world."

"Fernando meant so much to us, not just those of us privileged enough to call him a teammate and also a friend, he meant so much to the Dodgers organization. He meant so much to this entire community and Southern California for that matter," said Rick Monday, who also pitched for the Boys in Blue and still broadcasts games.

"He was a great competitor and a great Dodger in every sense of the word," said Reggie Smith, who roamed the Dodger Stadium outfield from 1976 to 1981. "What you would expect from Dodger players and Fernando was all of that."

In a statement, Dodgers CEO and President Stan Kasten said: "He is one of the most influential Dodgers ever and belongs on the Mount Rushmore of franchise heroes. He galvanized the fan base with the Fernandomania season of 1981 and has remained close to our hearts ever since, not only as a player but also as a broadcaster. He has left us all too soon."

Tonight, our City mourns a legend.



To millions, Fernando Valenzuela was more than a baseball player. He was an icon that transcended the limits of hope and dreams. He was the voice of a game that we hold close in our hearts. His charisma was palpable, and his excellence was… pic.twitter.com/70gQQcOBwG — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) October 23, 2024

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass shared a post on X that had a photo of her and Valenzuela.

"Tonight, our city mourns a legend," her post said. "To millions, Fernando Valenzuela was more than a baseball player. He was an icon that transcended the limits of hopes and dreams. He was the voice of a game that we hold close in our hearts. His charisma was palpable, and his excellence was undeniable. He was a world champion — through and through.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also took to social media to honor Valenzuela's legacy.

"From the moment he took the mound, Fernando Valenzuela captivated fans in Los Angeles, California, and beyond — igniting "Fernandomania" everywhere he went," the governor said. "We will forever celebrate his profound impact on the game, his enduring legacy, and his spirit that embodied the California Dream."