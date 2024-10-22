Legendary Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela dies at 63

Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela, known affectionately to fans across the baseball world as "El Toro," has died at 63 years old.

The Etchohauquila, Sonora, Mexico native recently stepped away from his role in the Dodgers' broadcast booth to focus on his health just ahead of the team's run to the World Series. He had planned to return for the 2025 season.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela during Los Angeles Dodgers vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB playoff game, October 9, 1985 in Los Angeles, California. / Getty Images

The man behind "Fernandomania," which took Los Angeles by storm during the 1980s, spent 11 of his 17 seasons in Major League Baseball with the Boys in Blue, leading the team to a World Series title in 1981.

He was well-known for his signature windup and high leg kick before dazzling hitters with a virtually un-hittable screwball. Upon retirement, he ranked amongst the franchise's top 10 all-time in wins, strikeouts, innings pitched, games started, complete games and shutouts.

The Dodgers honored Valenzuela in 2023 by retiring his No. 34, making him only the 11th Dodger to achieve a spot above the left field bleachers.

Late Tuesday evening the team took to X to acknowledge Valenzuela's death.

"Fernandomania por siempre," said a photo. "Fernandomania forever."

Valenzuela's rookie season in 1981 is regarded as one of the best ever as he secured both the National League Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Awards. Over the course of his career he was named to six All-Star Games, won two Silver Slugger Awards and one Gold Glove Award. He also tossed a no-hitter in 1990, which prompted one of the late Vin Scully's most memorable calls: "If you have a sombrero, throw it to the sky!"

Upon retirement he was the all-time leader in wins and strikeouts amongst Mexican-born players.

"He created more baseball fans, and Dodger fans, than any other player," said Jaime Jarrín, beloved former Dodgers broadcaster who called games from 1959-2022, ahead of Valenzuela's number retirement ceremony. "Thanks to this kid, people fell in love with baseball. Especially within the Mexican community."

Following his time with the Boys in Blue, Valenzuela pitched for several other big league teams, including the then-California Angels, the Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres and the St. Louis Cardinals. He continued to play until 2006 in the Mexican Baseball League.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred shared a statement following the news.

"Fernando Valenzuela was one of the most impactful players of his generation. With his distinctive pitching style, the Dodger left-hander's rookie season generated so much excitement in the U.S. and his native Mexico that it became commonly referred to as 'Fernandomania,'" the statement read, in part. "Following his memorable career, Fernando was an outstanding ambassador for baseball. He consistently supported the growth of the game through the World Baseball Classic and at MLB events across his home country. As a member of the Dodger broadcasting team for more than 20 years, Fernando helped to reach a new generation of fans and cultivate their love of the game. Fernando will always remain a beloved figure in Dodger history and a special source of pride for the millions of Latino fans he inspired."

Major League Baseball plans to honor Valenzuela during the 2024 World Series, which opens at Dodger Stadium on Friday evening.

"On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to Fernando's family, the Dodgers, his friends across the game, and all the loyal baseball fans of Mexico," Manfred's statement said.