Shohei Ohtani mural set to be unveiled in Little Tokyo as Dodgers season nears

With the start of the 2024 Major League Baseball season just days away, fans across Los Angeles are excited for their first chance to officially watch Shohei Ohtani sport Dodger blue.

Ohtani signed a mega contract with the Dodgers following the 2023 season, moving a short distance up the I-5 Freeway from the Angels after six seasons in Anaheim.

The not-yet-finalized mural dedicated to the Dodgers' newest star on the side of the Miyako Hotel in Little Tokyo, painted by Robert Vargas. KCAL News

Since then, anticipation for the coming season couldn't be higher, thanks in large part to a slew of other high profile acquisitions that cement the Dodgers' roster as one of — if not the best — in the entire league.

Millions of dollars worth of jerseys and memorabilia galore sporting the Japanese superstar's name and image have been bought by anxious fans, and one fan even went as far to dedicate an entire mural to Ohtani in Little Tokyo.

Robert Vargas worked his magic on the side of the Miyako Hotel, creating an incredible work of art honoring the abilities of the two-way player.

He says that though he's traveled around the world to paint murals, this one is very special.

"From my front porch I can see downtown, and from my back porch, I had a clear sightline to Dodger Stadium," Vargas recalled. "So, Friday night and the fireworks was something that I looked forward to as a kid."

A close up look at the mural, still being completed, dedicated to Shohei Ohtani on the Miyako Hotel in Little Tokyo, painted by Robert Vargas. KCAL News

The 150x60 foot, which Vargas is calling "LA Rising" is a double feature depicting Ohtani's both prowess at the plate and on the mound with a unique augmented reality element.

"When you scan the QR code and you point it up at the mural, he actually will animate and swing on camera and also follow through in his pitch," Vargas said.

On top of that, fans will be able to hear the roar of the crowd and the crack of the bat, as if they were at Dodger Stadium watching Ohtani in real life.

The project has posed some unique issues for Vargas, however. He says that uncharacteristically tricky weather, paired with the porous wall of the building, have made things tricky so far. Regardless, he plans to work rain or shine to make sure it's ready come the Dodgers first home stand of the year.

The mural won't be officially unveiled until March 27, the day before the team's home opener — even though their season officially starts on Wednesday from Seoul, South Korea

"It's a celebration of art and culture and sports," Vargas said. "And I think through all of that, I think we can find that all of us Angelenos have more in common that we think."