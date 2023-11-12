City leaders detail expected traffic impact on I-10 after destructive pallet yard fire in DTLA

Los Angeles city leaders gathered on Sunday to address the destructive storage yard fire that has forced the indefinite closure of the I-10 Freeway, making clear that there are actions underway to ease the expected traffic nightmares that will inevitably come along with it.

A detailed map of alternate routes suggested by Los Angeles city leaders as they work to reopen an indefinitely closed portion of the I-10 Freeway. City of Los Angeles

Commuters have already been warned to expect delays, as the major thoroughfare which acts as one of the largest arteries to get to and from downtown Los Angeles.

During a press conference late Sunday afternoon, LA Mayor Karen Bass provided additional information for Angelenos to reference while planning their morning commutes, directing them to the city's Emergency Management Department.

City officials noted that they will take three-pronged approach to handling the issue, starting with making sure that a plan is in place for commuters heading into the impacted area. They will also work on making sure the road is reopened for travelers as quickly as possible, focusing on safety. Additionally, they will continue to provide the public with as many updates as possible to ensure that all are informed every step of the way.

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho also spoke at the press conference, making clear that no schools were expected to be closed on Monday. He indicated that several schools will likely experience a significant impact for students and staff as they arrive and leave school, including:

Para Los Niños Elementary School,

9th Street/Para Los Niños Middle School,

20th Street Elementary School,

28th Street Elementary School,

Metropolitan Continuation High School,

Inner City Arts,

St. Turibius Catholic.

Families were encouraged to contact the district to learn more about public transportation by calling 1-800-LA-BUSES (522-8737). More information was available via their website.

Laura Rubio-Cornejo, the general manager of the Department of Transportation, said that the best option for those traveling to and from the area is public transit. She primarily suggested utilizing the Metro rail system, which will allow people to completely avoid the impacted area. She advised that trips can be planned on Metro's website, which provides a detailed map on how to get to and from various locations.

She also provided a variety of alternate routes that drivers can take to avoid the I-10 closure, mainly advising that drivers use surrounding freeways like the I-5, I-110, SR-60 and U.S.-101. All eastbound freeway on-ramps between the I-110 and Alameda Bouelvard will be closed indefinitely.

Drivers using eastbound lanes are advised to:

exit the freeway at Alameda Street and 16th Street.

In order to get back to the I-10 if necessary, they should:

head northbound on Alameda, eastbound on Olympic Boulevard and re-enter on the approach to Lemon Street.

Alternatively, head northbound on Alameda, eastbound on 7th Street and enter the I-5 Freeway.

Drivers using westbound lanes are advised to:

travel west on Washington Boulevard, north on Central Avenue and west again on 16th Street.

Additionally, traffic officers will be positioned throughout the area near impacted schools, starting at 7 a.m. and lasting until 9 a.m, and again from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. as students are released from school.

