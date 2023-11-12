10 Freeway remains closed after massive pallet fire in downtown LA

The 10 Freeway remains closed Sunday in both directions downtown a day after being damaged by a massive pallet yard fire.

While it was not immediately clear when the busy thoroughfare would reopen, Mayor Karen Bass was expected to hold a press conference at noon to discuss the extent of damage. Her staff has been working to assess the possibility of an ongoing closure.

The fire exploded early Saturday in one pallet yard where materials and pallets were stored, then spread to another. The fire burned so hot for hours that it damaged the infrastructure of the freeway.

Caltrans said a full evaluation needed to determine repairs. However, that would have to wait until Hazmat materials specialists determine whether the pallets were coated with toxic substances and also to identify contents of 55-gallon drums on the site. Caltrans engineers will also need to test the concrete to determine whether the pillars and the bridge deck are safe.

"They are going to check for hazardous materials. It is going to be tested today. Then, once it is determined that it is safe to go in, our engineers will go in and assess the damage," said Jim Medina with Caltrans. "It is somewhat significant as you can see so we have to make sure for public safety that we can make the repairs."

Medina said crews will be assessing "possible pavement damage because of the heat from the fire."

"We have to assess structurally what can be repaired or the extent of the damage and that's what our engineers are going to do. It is their expertise that we will go by. Unfortunately, this is major artery for downtown so we just ask the public to seek alternate routes," he added.

Also on Saturday, Gov. Gavin Newsom quickly proclaimed a State of Emergency in LA to get the funds and resources needed to tackle cleanup. A number of vehicles were also damaged in the area.

"There were a lot of vehicles where people lived, RV's that were burned, and several of the makeshift homes of people experiencing homelessness were destroyed," said LAFD's David Ortiz.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It remained unclear when the thoroughfare would reopen.

Medina advised that commuters should seek alternate routes and avoid the area because "it's going to be a bottleneck."