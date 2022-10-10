Watch CBS News
Local News

Chronic shoplifter arrested after string of 50 LA thefts

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a chronic shoplifting suspect who allegedly has been linked to 50 thefts totaling approximately $15,000. 

On October 7, 2022, around 9:35 a.m., resources were set at a location in the 600 block of South Broadway Avenue. Officers said they saw the suspect enter and exit with stolen property. 

 Henry Funches was arrested and charged with burglary.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Central Area detectives at (213) 486-6606.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 10, 2022 / 8:30 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.