Chronic shoplifter arrested after string of 50 LA thefts

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a chronic shoplifting suspect who allegedly has been linked to 50 thefts totaling approximately $15,000.

On October 7, 2022, around 9:35 a.m., resources were set at a location in the 600 block of South Broadway Avenue. Officers said they saw the suspect enter and exit with stolen property.

Henry Funches was arrested and charged with burglary.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Central Area detectives at (213) 486-6606.