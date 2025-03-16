Christian Ramírez helps defending-champion Galaxy earn first point in 1-1 draw with Timbers

Christian Ramírez scored late in the second half and the defending-champion Los Angeles Galaxy earned their first point of the season in a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Sunday afternoon.

Ramírez scored his first goal in his first season with the Galaxy (0-3-1) in the 81st minute. He has 52 career goals with five different clubs. Defender Mathias "Zanka" Jørgensen notched his first assist in his second career start and third appearance in the league.

Felipe Mora scored his first goal of the season to give Portland (1-2-1) the lead in the 49th minute. It was Mora's 40th career goal for the Timbers. Rookie midfielder David Da Costa earned his first career assist in his third start and fourth appearance.

James Pantemis turned away three shots on goal for the Timbers. Pantemis had saves on two first-half penalty kicks in a 2-0 loss to Nashville SC his last time out. He joins Tony Meola (2002 with Kansas City Wizards) as the only goalkeepers to have two PK saves in one half.

John McCarthy totaled three saves in his first start of the season for the Galaxy. McCarthy had the lone save in a scoreless first half.

Seventeen-year-old Portland defender Harbor Miller made his second career start and was tagged with his first yellow card two minutes before Mora scored.

The Galaxy have gone 4-1-4 in their last nine matchups with the Timbers to lead the all-time series 15-14-10

The Galaxy travel to play Minnesota United on Saturday. The Timbers travel to play the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.